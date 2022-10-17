JUST IN
Business Standard

New twist to rivalry as Kirloskar siblings trade charges over legal fees

Sanjay Kirloskar-led Kirloskar Brothers Ltd refutes claim made by siblings Atul and Rahul that the firm paid Rs 274 crore in professional and legal expenses

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Kirloskar, Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar
Sanjay Kirloskar, Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar

The rivalry between the Kirloskar siblings took a fresh turn with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL), led by Sanjay Kirloskar, hitting back at Atul and Rahul Kirloskar, saying the company has not paid very high legal fees as claimed by them.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 20:00 IST

