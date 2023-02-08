JUST IN
NHPC net profit declines 12.59% to Rs 776 crore for December quarter
PVR expands its footprints in North, opens at third location in Faridabad
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has posted a 12.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 775.99 crore for the December 2022 quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

NHPC | hydro power | BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has posted a 12.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 775.99 crore for the December 2022 quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 887.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, showed a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,691.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,373.72 crore a year ago.

Expenses increased to Rs 1,303.06 crore from Rs 1,259.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of the company has also announced the interim dividend at the rate of 14 per cent (Rs 1.40 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 12:47 IST

