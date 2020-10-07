Nilesh Shah re-elected Amfi chairman, will hold office till next AGM

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mutual Fund, has been re-elected as chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The decision was taken at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday. Shah was earlier elected as the chairman for the financial year 2019–20.

Amfi said he will continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next AGM.

ALSO READ: Advise investors not to take any knee-jerk action: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah

Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Invesco MF was re-elected as the vice chairman.

Other Amfi members, which got elected or relected, include A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla MF, Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton MF, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC MF and Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss MF.

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 19:28 IST

