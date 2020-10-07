Nilesh Shah re-elected Amfi chairman, will hold office till next AGM

Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mutual Fund, has been re-elected as chairman of the (Amfi).

The decision was taken at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday. Shah was earlier elected as the chairman for the financial year 2019–20.

said he will continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next AGM.





Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was re-elected as the vice chairman.

Other members, which got elected or relected, include A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla MF, Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton MF, Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC MF and Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss MF.