Nissan Motor receives 5,000 bookings for its compact SUV Magnite

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has received 5,000 bookings for its newly launched compact SUV, Magnite, with majority of the bookings for the top variants.
In addition, the company has also received over 50,000 enquiries for the vehicle which was launched on December 2 at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh onwards, with more than 20 variants, Nissan Motor India said in a release.
"Nissan India has received phenomenal response from Indian consumers with over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the newly launched Nissan Magnite within five days of its launch," the release said.
More than 60 per cent of the bookings have been received for the top 2 grades (XV and XV Premium), and more than 30 per cent bookings are for CVT Automatic, the carmaker said.
Besides, as much as 40 per cent of the customers who booked the all-new Nissan Magnite came through digital channels, it said.
"The all-new Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite has strengthened our belief that the "Make in India, Make for the World" SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.
With an increased preference for the top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition, he said.
Nissan Magnite offers a wide spectrum of 20 grades between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 9.35 lakh, with additional choice of tech pack that expands the choice to 36 combinations to choose from, as per the company.
The special introductory price is valid for all bookings until December 31.
