Nissan unveils Magnite compact SUV to be made in India for global market

Japanese automobile maker Motor Corporation on Wednesday unveiled its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite which will be made in India for Indian and global markets.

Unveiling the new car Sinan Ozkok, President, India - Operations said termed India as the key market and has invested over Rs 6,000 crore in the country in production, research and development (R&D) and other areas.

Ozkok said the new model Magnite is the first model under Nissan's global transformation plan Next.

Designed in Japan, Magnite is part of Nissan's 'Make in India, make for the world' philosophy.

The Magnite is Nissan's first sub-4 metre a segment which is now gaining ground. The car will be competing against Kia Motor's Sonet, Hyundai Motor's Venue and others.

Designed in Japan, the Nissan Magnite has been crafted to suit the unique requirements and aspirations of customers across India.

According to Guillaume Cartier, Senior Vice President, Vice Chairperson of Management Committee-Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania-, Marketing & Sales, President of AMI (Africa, Middle East, India), the company had earlier said it would launch eight new models and Magnite is one of that.

Cartier also said Magnite will change Nissan's market position in India.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd's Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the launch of Kicks gave further insights for the company as to what the Indian customer looks for in a

Srivastava said the company's virtual showroom showcases Nissan Motor India's entire model range - Nissan and Datsun -- branded cars.

The model is scheduled to go on sale in India early next year and in other markets later.

The Magnite is powered by an all-new, 1.0-litre turbocharged engine features 205 millimeters of ground clearance, Hill Start Assist technology, silver front and rear bumper skid plates, and functional roof rails.

The model also sports 360-degree Around View Monitor technology enhances safety by helping spot obstacles around the vehicle.

--IANS

vj/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)