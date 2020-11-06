RNAIPL starts production of HRAO turbo engine, says Nissan Motor

India on Friday said its Chennai-based joint manufacturing facility RNAIPL has commenced production of HRAO Turbo engine, which will power its upcoming compact SUV Magnite.

The 1.0-litre engine will be available with manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox variants of the SUV.

The Japanese carmaker had earlier this week announced the start of production of the new vehicle from the Chennai plant, ahead of its launch in the domestic market.

"Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) is proud to have begun the production of the HRAO, a first-of-its-kind Turbo engine in the country to offer such robust performance," said Biju Balendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at RNAIPL.

HRAO Turbo engine borrows "mirror bore cylinder coating" technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, thereby reducing resistance inside the engine, cutting weight, improving heat management and combustion, and delivering smooth acceleration and efficient fuel use, the company said in a release.

At the heart of the all-new Nissan, Magnite is the most fuel-efficient (20 kmpl) and powerful 'Made in India' engine in the market, the HRAO 1.0-litre Turbo, it added.

The engine also features six technical improvements that result in better fuel economy, lower CO2 emissions, it said, adding it also provides a new experience of responsive and quicker acceleration, whilst also refining noise, vibration, and harshness through improved powertrain and road noise isolation, resulting in a quieter cabin.

The HRAO 1.0-litre Turbo engine also provides up to 50 per cent better acceleration compared to naturally aspirated engines, especially in take-off and overtaking situations, it said.

"The all-new Nissan Magnite embodies our philosophy of Nissan-ness, which stands for empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies.

"The development emphasises on creating an effortless and highly enjoyable driving experience, while reducing emissions and offering great mileage a compelling combination that every car owner can appreciate," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)