NLC India reports consolidated loss at Rs 396 crore in December quarter

NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 396.35 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NLC to invest Rs 1,290 billion by 2025 to ramp up power generation capacity

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 229.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, NLC India said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the October-December period increased to Rs 3,982.49 crore, over Rs 2,845.08 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The PSU said that its board has declared an interim dividend of 15 per cent, i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share, for 2022-23.

NLC India, which comes under the coal ministry, is into mining and power generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 20:52 IST

