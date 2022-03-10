NMDC conducts e-auction of 8,337 carats rough diamonds from Panna mines

-
ALSO READ
MP: 139 diamonds worth over Rs 1 crore to be auctioned in Panna
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
IMFA to invest Rs 900 crore to boost production from Odisha mines
Coal mines auction: Govt devises plans to seek interests of pvt sector
-
State-owned NMDC on Thursday said it has conducted an e-auction of 8,337 carats rough diamonds produced at its Panna diamond mines in Madhya Pradesh.
In a statement, the state-owned miner said the e-auction process received an overwhelming response from Diamond merchants of Surat, Mumbai and Panna.
"NMDC conducted an e-auction for sale of rough diamonds produced at its Panna Diamond mines located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. About 8,337 carats of rough diamonds, produced prior to December 2020, were offered in the auction and almost 100 per cent of the quantity received winning bids," it said.
The company did not disclose further details on the e-auction process.
NMDC's diamond mining project at Majhgawan Panna happens to be the only mechanised diamond mine in the country.
The project is equipped with the facilities of the ore processing plant, including a heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated.
Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, "We recently received an overwhelming response in the diamond auction conducted at Surat where almost 100 per cent of the offered quantity received bids from the diamond merchants".
NMDC has its diamond mine at Panna in Madhya Pradesh, which is the only state that accounts for 90 per cent of the total diamond resource of the country.
The company has a production capacity of 84,000 carats of diamond per year in Madhya Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU