JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2022 » News

Have set myself an 18-month target to play for Sr India, says Yash Dhull
Business Standard

IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know

Here is your window to the auction as we answer all the basic questions related to the IPL Mega Auction 2022

Topics
Indian Premier League | Chennai Super Kings | Kolkata Knight Riders

Abhishek Singh  |  Patna 

IPL, Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League 2022 will have its mega auctions on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Bengaluru where all the 10 teams will pick players to complete their squads for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

This year, the title sponsorship has been shifted to one of India’s oldest and most renowned business conglomerates Tata and hence from the 2022 season onwards, it would be called TATA IPL 2022.

Here is your window to the auction as we answer all the basic questions related to the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

When and where will Tata IPL Mega Auction 2022 be telecasted?

The Tata IPL Mega Auction 22 will begin from 11 am IST on both days i.e. February 12 and 13 and will be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and will also be Live Streamed on Hotstar.

What is the list of retained players in IPL 2022 teams?

The eight original teams were given a choice to retain a maximum of four players where at the maximum, two foreign players and one uncapped player caould be retained. There was a cap of three on retention of Indian capped players.

It was after the retentions were announced by the eight original teams that the new entrants- Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were allowed to pick thier three players from the pool of unretained players.

The new teams could also pick only a maximum of two Indian capped, one foreigner and one Indian uncapped player in thier list.

List of players retained by IPL teams before Mega Auctions 2022
Team Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4
CSK Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Moeen Ali Ruturaj Gaikwad
KKR Andre Russell Varun Chakravarthy Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine
MI Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav Kieron Pollard
DC Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Axar Patel Anrich Nortje
SRH Kane Williamson Abdul Samad Umran Malik NIL
RCB Virat Kohli Glen Maxwell Mohd Siraj NIL
RR Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Yashasvi Jaiswal NIL
PBKS Arshdeep Singh Mayank Agarwal NIL NIL
GT Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Shubman Gill NA
LSG KL Rahul Marcus Stoinis Ravi Bishnoi NA

NIL- No player retained

NA- Not Applicable since only three players could be retained

How much is the remaining purse of all IPL 2022 teams for the IPL Mega Auction?

Table showcasing remaining purse of all IPL teams
IPL Teams Purse Remaining in Crores (RS)
Royal Challengers Bangalore 57
Mumbai Indians 48
Sunrisers Hyderabad 68
Chennai Super Kings 48
Rajasthan Royals 62
Punjab Kings 72
Kolkata Knight Riders 48
Gujarat Titans 52
Lucknow Super Giants 59
Delhi Capitals 47.5

Which country has how many players shortlisted for IPL Auction 2022?


No. of players shortlisted from various countries for IPL Mega Auction 2022
Country No. of Players
Afghanistan 17
Australia 47
Bangladesh 05
England 24
Namibia 03
Nepal 01
New Zealand 24
Scotland 02
South Africa 33
Sri Lanka 23
United States 01
West Indies 34
Zimbabwe 01

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 10 2022. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY