IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know

The 2022 will have its mega auctions on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Bengaluru where all the 10 teams will pick players to complete their squads for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

This year, the title sponsorship has been shifted to one of India’s oldest and most renowned business conglomerates Tata and hence from the 2022 season onwards, it would be called TATA IPL 2022.

Here is your window to the auction as we answer all the basic questions related to the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

When and where will Tata IPL Mega Auction 2022 be telecasted?

The Tata IPL Mega Auction 22 will begin from 11 am IST on both days i.e. February 12 and 13 and will be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and will also be Live Streamed on Hotstar.

What is the list of retained players in IPL 2022 teams?

The eight original teams were given a choice to retain a maximum of four players where at the maximum, two foreign players and one uncapped player caould be retained. There was a cap of three on retention of Indian capped players.

It was after the retentions were announced by the eight original teams that the new entrants- Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were allowed to pick thier three players from the pool of unretained players.

The new teams could also pick only a maximum of two Indian capped, one foreigner and one Indian uncapped player in thier list.

List of players retained by IPL teams before Mega Auctions 2022 Team Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 CSK Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Moeen Ali Ruturaj Gaikwad KKR Andre Russell Varun Chakravarthy Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine MI Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav Kieron Pollard DC Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Axar Patel Anrich Nortje SRH Kane Williamson Abdul Samad Umran Malik NIL RCB Virat Kohli Glen Maxwell Mohd Siraj NIL RR Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Yashasvi Jaiswal NIL PBKS Arshdeep Singh Mayank Agarwal NIL NIL GT Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Shubman Gill NA LSG KL Rahul Marcus Stoinis Ravi Bishnoi NA

NIL- No player retained

NA- Not Applicable since only three players could be retained



How much is the remaining purse of all IPL 2022 teams for the IPL Mega Auction?





Table showcasing remaining purse of all IPL teams IPL Teams Purse Remaining in Crores (RS) Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 Mumbai Indians 48 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 Chennai Super Kings 48 Rajasthan Royals 62 Punjab Kings 72 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 Gujarat Titans 52 Lucknow Super Giants 59 Delhi Capitals 47.5

Which country has how many players shortlisted for IPL Auction 2022?