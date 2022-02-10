IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know

-
The Indian Premier League 2022 will have its mega auctions on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Bengaluru where all the 10 teams will pick players to complete their squads for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.
This year, the title sponsorship has been shifted to one of India’s oldest and most renowned business conglomerates Tata and hence from the 2022 season onwards, it would be called TATA IPL 2022.
Here is your window to the auction as we answer all the basic questions related to the IPL Mega Auction 2022.
When and where will Tata IPL Mega Auction 2022 be telecasted?
The Tata IPL Mega Auction 22 will begin from 11 am IST on both days i.e. February 12 and 13 and will be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and will also be Live Streamed on Hotstar.
What is the list of retained players in IPL 2022 teams?
The eight original teams were given a choice to retain a maximum of four players where at the maximum, two foreign players and one uncapped player caould be retained. There was a cap of three on retention of Indian capped players.
It was after the retentions were announced by the eight original teams that the new entrants- Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were allowed to pick thier three players from the pool of unretained players.
The new teams could also pick only a maximum of two Indian capped, one foreigner and one Indian uncapped player in thier list.
|Team
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|CSK
|Ravindra Jadeja
|MS Dhoni
|Moeen Ali
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|KKR
|Andre Russell
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Sunil Narine
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Kieron Pollard
|DC
|Rishabh Pant
|Prithvi Shaw
|Axar Patel
|Anrich Nortje
|SRH
|Kane Williamson
|Abdul Samad
|Umran Malik
|NIL
|RCB
|Virat Kohli
|Glen Maxwell
|Mohd Siraj
|NIL
|RR
|Sanju Samson
|Jos Buttler
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|NIL
|PBKS
|Arshdeep Singh
|Mayank Agarwal
|NIL
|NIL
|GT
|Hardik Pandya
|Rashid Khan
|Shubman Gill
|NA
|LSG
|KL Rahul
|Marcus Stoinis
|Ravi Bishnoi
|NA
NIL- No player retained
NA- Not Applicable since only three players could be retained
How much is the remaining purse of all IPL 2022 teams for the IPL Mega Auction?
|IPL Teams
|Purse Remaining in Crores (RS)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|57
|Mumbai Indians
|48
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|68
|Chennai Super Kings
|48
|Rajasthan Royals
|62
|Punjab Kings
|72
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|48
|Gujarat Titans
|52
|Lucknow Super Giants
|59
|Delhi Capitals
|47.5
Which country has how many players shortlisted for IPL Auction 2022?
|Country
|No. of Players
|Afghanistan
|17
|Australia
|47
|Bangladesh
|05
|England
|24
|Namibia
|03
|Nepal
|01
|New Zealand
|24
|Scotland
|02
|South Africa
|33
|Sri Lanka
|23
|United States
|01
|West Indies
|34
|Zimbabwe
|01
