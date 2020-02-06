NMDC's Q3 consolidated net profit declines 12.75% to Rs 1,375 crore

-
State-owned mining major NMDC on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 12.75 per cent to Rs 1,375 crore for December quarter mainly on account of fall in income.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,576 crore during the same quarter a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.
During the period under review, total income fell to Rs 3,137 crore from Rs 3,786 crore in the year-ago-period.
Total expenses during the third quarter of 2019-20 stood at Rs 1,491 crore as against Rs 1,575 crore in same period last year.
