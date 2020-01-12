No adverse findings in forensic report, says Reliance Home Finance

Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Housing Finance have said that the forensic auditor Grant Thornton has not recorded any adverse findings on 11 parameters including diversion & siphoning of funds and embezzlement. Both entities are part of Anil Ambani controlled Reliance Capital.

As part of the Debt Resolution process, the Company’s lenders appointed Grant Thornton in August 2019 for forensic audit, as required under RBI guidelines.

Reliance commercial finance in a statement said the forensic report has confirmed the potential group entities exposure through several intermediate unlisted entities at Rs 4,427.74 crore (including interest). This the Company had voluntarily and publicly disclosed even before the commencement of forensic audit.

The other findings in the forensic audit report are limited to the following issues: Alleged regulatory anomalies as regarding group exposure and alleged deviation from certain policies and procedures. The regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had already taken due note of the same. RBI directed the company not to access 'public funds' and not to take any further exposure with immediate effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, Reliance Housing Finance said The National Housing Bank (NHB), has taken the following actions like imposition of penalty and directions regards the alleged regulatory anomalies including concentration of credit, related party transactions. NHB also directed company to increase the housing loan disbursements and reduce corporate exposure.

Following completion of the forensic audit, the Reliance Home has requested bankers to proceed on a fast-track basis with the debt resolution plan in the overall interests of all lenders including retail debentures holders and shareholders.