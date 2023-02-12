JUST IN
Three Adani Group companies pledge additional shares for SBI: Report
Business Standard

No breach of law by entities being linked to Adani Group: Mauritius

Its market regulator yet to share prelim report with India

Topics
Adani Group | Gautam Adani | Mauritius

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

In its preliminary investigation, the securities market regulator of Mauritius has not found any breach of law by the 38 global companies and 11 funds being associated with Adani Group after the Hindenburg report disclosures, Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chief Executive Dhanesswurnath Vikash Thakoor told Business Standard.

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 23:09 IST

`
