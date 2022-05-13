Non-life insurers' gross premium income rises 24% to Rs 21,327 cr in April

-
ALSO READ
Irdai issues guidelines for promoting, regulating surety insurance business
Irdai asks insurers to review claims denied for antibody cocktail therapy
Non-life insurers report 11% growth in premiums at Rs 2.2 trn in FY22
New premium income of life insurers up 42% at Rs 27,177 cr in Nov: Irdai
Surge in Covid-19 cases leaves non-life insurers on tenterhooks
-
The gross premium income of non-life insurance companies grew nearly 24 per cent to Rs 21,326.58 crore in April, data from IRDAI showed on Friday.
The non-life insurance companies had a gross premium business worth Rs 17,251.10 crore in April 2021.
Of the total 31 non-life insurance companies, 24 general insurers registered a growth of 23.57 per cent in their gross direct premium written in April at Rs 19,705.86 crore, according to data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
These general insurers had registered a premium income worth Rs 15,946.91 crore in April 2021.
The five standalone private sector health insurance companies posted a 29.14 per cent growth in their collective gross premium income during the month at Rs 1,550.14 crore, as against Rs 1,200.34 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd -- witnessed a decline of over 32 per cent in their combined premium income at Rs 70.57 crore in April as against Rs 103.85 crore in the same period a year ago.
While ECGC registered a growth of 53.41 per cent at Rs 68.62 crore, Agricultural Insurance Company of India reported a slump of 96.70 per cent in its premium income at Rs 1.95 crore in April.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU