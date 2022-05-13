Jet Airways to have best possible app, website among Indian carriers: CEO

-
Jet Airways will have the best possible app, website and IT systems and services among all Indian carriers without losing the human touch, its CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Friday.
"Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong (during irregular operations, etc)," he stated in an email to employees.
The airline will announce its aircraft order soon after it receives its air operator certificate (AOC), Kapoor noted.
On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC.
The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.
Kapoor's email, which has been accessed by PTI, said the airline will "very soon conduct" its proving flight, the last step before obtaining the AOC.
Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with officials of aviation regulator DGCA, executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board.
After obtaining the AOC, Jet Airways plans to restart commercial flights in the July-September quarter.
Kapoor said, "?The Top 3 priorities for any CEO should be to 1. Create the right culture, 2. Hire the best people, treat them well, and pay them fairly and on-time, 3. Help develop the best strategy. In that order."
The CEO, in his email, enlisted 10 guiding principles for employees.
The tenth principle said that Jet Airways is a people-focused airline for the digital age.
"?We will have the best app, website, and IT systems and services possible. However, we will not give up the human touch -- there will always be the option to speak with a human. We are in the people and customer business," Kapoor elaborated.
The first principle stated that as an airline, safety is paramount and therefore, there will be absolutely no room for short-cuts or compromises.
The second principle stated that common sense, values and principles will guide Jet Airways and not some "rigid" rulebook.
"At all levels, people will be empowered to make decisions by values and common sense; values such as respect, fairness, empathy, transparency, decency and hard work," Kapoor elaborated.
The third principle mentioned that the company's culture will be based on love, passion and mutual respect and not fear.
Open, transparent and regular communication between senior management and other employees will be the fourth principle, according to Kapoor.
Political views should be kept outside the office, the fifth principle said.
There should be no "chalta hai (anything goes)" attitude, the sixth principle noted.
The seventh principle elaborated on the fact that professionalism must be maintained in "our dealings and our appearances, at work or outside of work".
The eighth principle stated that the results and output of each employee will be the final adjudicator for efforts and contribution, and not face-time.
"A desire to 'Think Different' while being customer-driven" will be the company's ninth guiding principle, Kapoor mentioned.
