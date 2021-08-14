NTPC invites bids for project on hydrogen blending with natural gas

-
India's largest integrated power generating company NTPC Ltd has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution network.
This follows recent tenders floated by NTPC REL for green hydrogen fuelling station at Leh and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for procurement of fuel cell buses. A dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC REL to power hydrogen fuelling station.
The pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and explore viability of decarbonising natural gas grid, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Saturday.
NTPC is also keenly exploring production of green ammonia to decarbonise the fertiliser industry and possibly fulfill the government's upcoming mandate of using certain percentage of green hydrogen in fertiliser and refinery sector.
A detailed study on green methanol production at Ramagundam has been completed and the company is expected to take final investment decision in the near future.
