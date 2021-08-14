NTPC invites bids for project on hydrogen blending with natural gas

India's largest integrated power generating company Ltd has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) to set up a pilot project on blending with in city gas distribution network.

This follows recent tenders floated by REL for green fuelling station at Leh and Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) for procurement of fuel cell buses. A dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC REL to power fuelling station.

The pilot project on hydrogen blending with will be the first-of-its-kind in the country and explore viability of decarbonising grid, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Saturday.

NTPC is also keenly exploring production of green ammonia to decarbonise the fertiliser industry and possibly fulfill the government's upcoming mandate of using certain percentage of green hydrogen in fertiliser and refinery sector.

A detailed study on green methanol production at Ramagundam has been completed and the company is expected to take final investment decision in the near future.

