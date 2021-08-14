Suzlon posts loss of Rs 79 crore, Q1 turnover at Rs 1,135 crore

-
ALSO READ
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
Green certificates trading shrinks to 920,000, 6 mn inventory piles up
Biden targets big offshore wind energy expansion to fight climate change
Green hydrogen purchase to be mandatory for some sectors: R K Singh
Suzlon bags order to develop 252 MW wind power project from CLP India
-
India's largest renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore in the quarter ended June on a revenue of Rs 1,135 crore.
In Q1 FY21, it had posted a net loss of Rs 384 crore on a revenue of Rs 513 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 154 crore in Q1 FY22 with EBITDA margin of 13.57 per cent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were at Rs 96 crore.
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, said the Q1 of FY22 was impacted by second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, making it difficult to ramp up execution. Rising global demand disrupted the supply chain, impacting availability and prices across the value chain.
"Steep increase in steel prices by nearly 73.8 per cent in a year has adversely impacted our margins. Despite that, we are keeping our operations on track and continuing to build on the foundation that we created in FY21."
Kumar said the company continues to keep a strict control on costs. The order book stands at a healthy 978.2 MW.
Suzlon also announced that in continuation to its announcement of February 7, 2019, it has finalised an additional order of 226.8 MW from Adani Green Energy.
The order will be for the same model of product (wind turbine generators) and at the same site in Gujarat. The commissioning of the same will be done in phases in CY 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU