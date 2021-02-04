NTPC Q3 net profit rises 11% to Rs 3,315 cr; announces interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
NTPC jumps 9% after Q1 earnings; consolidated net profit declines 6% YoY
NTPC shares slip 5%, near 52-week low after multiple block deals
NTPC opens up its plant premises for manufacturing units, invites EoIs
NTPC: Improved earnings visibility boosts sentiment for attractive stock
Market regulator clears the deck for proposed share buyback in NTPC
-
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 3,315 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21), up 11 per cent year-on-year. The net profit was Rs 2,995 crore during the same period a year earlier. Sequentially, profit declined 5 per cent. It was Rs 3,504 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY21).
Revenue from operations grew by 4.3 per cent to Rs 24,509 crore compared to the revenue of Rs 23,496 crore during the same period a year ago. The revenue was Rs 24,677 crore in the September quarter.
The company's total expenses stood at Rs 21,706 crore in the latest December quarter.
Segement wise, revenue from power generation came in at Rs 24,432 crore, while other revenue stood at Rs 1,208 crore for the quarter under review.
Further, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the current financial year (2020-21).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU