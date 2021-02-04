NTPC Q3 net profit rises 11% to Rs 3,315 cr; announces interim dividend

State-owned power giant on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 3,315 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21), up 11 per cent year-on-year. The net profit was Rs 2,995 crore during the same period a year earlier. Sequentially, profit declined 5 per cent. It was Rs 3,504 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY21).

Revenue from operations grew by 4.3 per cent to Rs 24,509 crore compared to the revenue of Rs 23,496 crore during the same period a year ago. The revenue was Rs 24,677 crore in the September quarter.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 21,706 crore in the latest December quarter.

Segement wise, revenue from power generation came in at Rs 24,432 crore, while other revenue stood at Rs 1,208 crore for the quarter under review.



Further, the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the current financial year (2020-21).