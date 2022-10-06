JUST IN
Business Standard

Nykaa, Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance to build multi-beauty brand

Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries

Topics
Nykaa | Dubai | Gulf countries

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Nykaa, beauty care products

Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries, the companies said.

Nykaa Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said the two companies will together build a multi-brand beauty retail business in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Nykaa will holding a 55% stake in the entity and Apparel Group will hold the rest, Nayar added. The companies did not disclose financial details of the agreement.

The Indian retailer expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a subdued season where inflationary pressures dented consumer spending.

The upcoming festival season, which extends to the end of the year, would further boost consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness products, that Nykaa said was already showing early signs of recovery.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai,Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi;Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 18:38 IST

