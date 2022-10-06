Nykaa, Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance to build multi-beauty brand

Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries, the said.

Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said the two will together build a multi-brand beauty retail business in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

will holding a 55% stake in the entity and Apparel Group will hold the rest, Nayar added. The did not disclose financial details of the agreement.

The Indian retailer expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a subdued season where inflationary pressures dented consumer spending.

The upcoming festival season, which extends to the end of the year, would further boost consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness products, that Nykaa said was already showing early signs of recovery.

