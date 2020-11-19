Oaktree-led consortium offers Rs 15,000 crore funding to Vodafone Idea

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone decides to stick with no-equity plan after decade of washout
Tariffs unsustainable at present, raising important: Vodafone Idea CEO
Vodafone Idea slips 7% as June quarter losses widen to Rs 25,460 crore
Vodafone Idea board agrees to raise Rs 25,000 cr through share sale, debt
Vodafone Idea CEO defends brand integration, says network is 5G-ready
-
A consortium led by Oaktree Capital Management has proposed providing capital of at least $2 billion (Rs 15,000 crore) to Vodafone Idea as the telecom company seeks funds for capital expenditure and debt servicing.
Oaktree has teamed up with several other firms including Varde Partners, Bloomberg reported today. The report did not specify how the potential deal between the two parties would be structured but said that the Oaktree backed consortium has offered around $2-2.5 billion to the stressed telecom firm.
Vodafone Idea had announced plans to raise upto Rs 25,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity in September. Late last month following the second quarter results the company's chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar said the fund raising plans are on track and would be completed in three months.
"We are in discussions with interested parties. Engagements are going on and progressing well," Takkar had said.
Vodafone Idea did not respond to an email query on Thursday while Oaktree Capital declined comment.
Vodafone Idea, which has been in red for several quarters, saw losses reduce in September quarter to Rs 7,218 crore. In the year-ago quarter, the loss figure was Rs 50,922 crore, while in June 2020 quarter the telco's net loss was Rs 25,460 crore.
While losses have reduced, it has seen significant subscriber churn losing customers to rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The company has been facing a cash shortfall and has indicated that its ability to continue as a going concern depends upon successful negotiations with banks for refinancing of loans and guarantees.
ALSO READ: Vodafone towers unit expects higher core earnings ahead of listing
At the end of second quarter, the company reported a gross debt of Rs 1.15 trillion which include deferred spectrum payment obligations of over Rs 92,000 crore.
The Union cabinet had last November provided telecom companies two year moratorium for spectrum related dues. Similarly, next round of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) due payment from Vodafone to the central government is expected in March 2022. Vodafone has AGR liability of Rs 58,254 crore and has to pay it over 10-year period following a Supreme Court order in September.
"Without fund raising and tariff hike the company would not be able to service its loans and carry out capital expenditure. Raising debt could be easier as equity investors are unlikely to take any bets in the company until it raises tariff," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage.
Takkar had also indicated last month the company will not shy away from taking the lead in hiking tariffs and said indications were strong that competitors would follow suit. In the first phase the average revenue per user (ARPU) (per month) of telecom companies needs to increase to at least Rs 200, he had said. Vodafone Idea had an ARPU of Rs 119 in the second quarter, which is the lowest among the telecom companies in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU