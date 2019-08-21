Oberoi Realty, Capacite Infra stocks fall on Income Tax search buzz

JUST IN
HCL Tech, TCS in fray to clinch $100-mn IT outsourcing deal from Fonterra
The stock has fallen 5.84 per cent since Tuesday

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stocks of Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty and its vendor Capacite Infraprojects shed 2.17 per cent and 1.62 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday on the buzz that income tax department has searched the premises of the firms on suspicion of dubious transactions.

The Oberoi Realty stock fell upto 13.50 per cent in the intra-day trade. The stock has fallen 5.84 per cent since Tuesday.

The stock exchanges have asked for clarification from the firm while Oberoi is yet to respond on it.

First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 21:23 IST

