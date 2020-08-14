Offline retailers keep off Freedom sales amid lockdown, muted sentiment

The Independence Day weekend this year will go down as the weakest in 13 years for brick-and-mortar retailers, especially those in lifestyle, apparel and fashion. The reason: Lockdown restrictions in a number of cities and muted consumer sentiment, which has compelled most players to withhold burning cash to promote Freedom sales.

The only exception are a few electronics retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital, who've gone ahead with their I-Day sales, giving cashbacks, offers and discounts on most products including laptops, TVs, mobile phones and appliances. Industry sources ...