Okinawa Autotech to recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooter model

In a first for an e-scooter maker, Okinawa Autotech, an electric two-wheeler company said it would recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro scooters to “fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect.” This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, the company said in a statement on Saturday. As part of the recall, the scooter would be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India, it said.

The recall comes amid multiple fire incidents involving the Okinawa scooters. Including the latest one in Tirupur earlier this week, a total of three Okinawa models have caught fire. Last month a man and his 13-year old daughter died after their Okinawa electric scooter burst into flames.

The recall also comes close on the heels of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI AAYOG asking EV makers to recall EV batches involved in fires. Time is ripe for the EV industry to instill a sense of confidence in consumers the way global automakers do by voluntarily recalling their vehicles over fire risks, Kant said last week in a CNBC TV18 interview.

Other brands too have seen their e-scooters going up in flames. As many as 20 electric scooters of Nashik-based Jitendra EV Tech caught fire after being loaded on a transport container. While no one had been reported injured, the company said it is conducting an investigation to find the ‘root cause’ of the fire.

Okinawa said it is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually. “This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety,” it said.