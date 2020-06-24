Ola Autos to now have protective partition screens, mandatory fumigation

Ride-hailing firm said all of the autorickshaws on its platform will be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver-partner and passenger section as an additional layer of protection to ensure physical separation. The effort is part of the company’s RideSafeIndia initiative launched recently.

The SoftBank-backed company said it is committed to investing in this category and ensuring the hygiene protocols and screens are being used across over 120 cities where Autos operate. has also set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.

“Being ubiquitous to India, auto-rickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means to commute in our country,” said Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian. “With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride.”

Complying with State government regulations, Ola Autos will operate with no more than one driver and two passengers. As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola said it has enhanced cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices and incorporated technological advancements, for Ola Autos at no extra charge. Ola’s proprietary selfie authentication technology will also ensure that driver-partners are wearing masks while serving on the platform. The firm said Ola Autos also enable drivers to follow social distancing as they do not have to come in proximity to crowds at demand hotspots or auto-stands.

The company said it continues to drive ‘5 layers of safety’ across all Ola Auto rides, which requires both driver-partners and passengers to compulsorily wear masks. The other measures include regular health checks for driver-partners and sanitization of the exposed parts of the vehicle before every ride. The firm said all Ola Auto drivers are equipped with hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers and cleaning equipment. To ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety on every ride, all autos are fumigated thrice a week. Flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced to allow either party to cancel the ride if the other is not adhering to the guidelines.