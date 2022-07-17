JUST IN
Ola CEO shares plan on sports car, upcoming update for e-scooters

Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that his company is planning to bring a new electric sports car for Indian consumers.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
In a series of tweets, Aggarwal also detailed about the upcoming MoveOS 3 update to the S1 series of electric scooters.

"We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!" the tech honcho wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Aggarwal also shared a video on the platform where he tested the Moods feature in the upcoming update MoveOS 3.

In another tweet, the founder and CEO of the platform mentioned that the upcoming update is scheduled for Diwali.

"MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3," Aggarwal tweeted.

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 20:26 IST

