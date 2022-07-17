Ola CEO shares plan on sports car, upcoming update for e-scooters

-
ALSO READ
Ola to recall 1,441 units of S1 after getting govt's rap on knuckles
Ola Electric raises $200 mn in funding at a valuation of $5 billion
Hope to make India a global hub for EVs, cell tech: Ola co-founder
Ola bets on 10-minute delivery promise, but experts sceptical
Ola Electric to raise prices of S1 Pro e-scooter in next purchase window
-
Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that his company is planning to bring a new electric sports car for Indian consumers.
In a series of tweets, Aggarwal also detailed about the upcoming MoveOS 3 update to the S1 series of electric scooters.
"We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!" the tech honcho wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.
Aggarwal also shared a video on the platform where he tested the Moods feature in the upcoming update MoveOS 3.
In another tweet, the founder and CEO of the platform mentioned that the upcoming update is scheduled for Diwali.
"MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3," Aggarwal tweeted.
Testing out the Moods feature in MoveOS 3.
This one is for those who still have an ICE hangover! I’ll not take names
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU