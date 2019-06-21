Ola plans to design, develop electric vehicles at Palo Alto facility

Bhavish Aggarwal-led cab aggregator Ola, which sees an edge over rivals in electric mobility, has put in a lion’s share of its resources into designing and developing electric vehicles (EVs). According to sources in the know and going by the hiring plan for its Palo Alto-based Advanced Technology Center, the company intends to design and build electric mobility solutions as well as related accessories.

The plan is to collaborate with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and new-age EV makers. The cab aggregator is planning to give a head start to its EV ...