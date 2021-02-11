Ola ropes in ABB to deploy robots at its electric scooter factory

has roped in Swedish automation giant ABB as a partner for robotics and automation solutions for its Indian factory that will roll out electric scooters. SoftBank-backed Ola’s facility billed to be the world’s largest scooter factory, is expected to be ready and operational in the coming months.

will utilise ABB’s automation solutions in its factory’s key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines. The ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines.

“We are delighted to bring on board ABB, as a key supplier and partner for robotics and automation solutions that will be deployed at our scooter mega-factory,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, “We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months."

ABB robots will be digitally integrated into Ola’s AI-enabled mega-factory, to optimize robot performance, productivity and product quality. The use of ABB’s robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola’s proprietary AI engine and tech stack.

“We are privileged to be an end to end partner of Ola Electric and contribute to the EV vision of this pathbreaking company and of our nation,” said Sanjeev Sharma, managing director, and South Asia. “ABB’s sustainable robotics automation solutions will complement the vision to build this mega factory to further the EV journey of our country.”

ABB’s integrated automation package with digital connectivity, riding on Ola’s AI platform will be instrumental in the roll-out of these world-class scooters for India and the rest of the world.

Sharma said the increased automation and robotics to make shop-floors safer, more productive and of impeccable quality will fast-track India’s transition to one of the high-tech manufacturing economies of the world.

With an initial annual capacity of 2 million units, Ola’s factory will create 10,000 jobs and serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for India and international markets. The factory is also expected to be the country’s most automated facility, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once the factory is fully operational to its full capacity.