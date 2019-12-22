On the fast track: Accor Hotels' growth comes on the back of bottom-up push

Fourteen years after it opened its first hotel in the country, Europe’s largest hotel company, Paris-based Accor Group is on track to open its 10,000th room in India in 2020.

The group that operates as many as 38 different global brands that include Ibis, Novotel, Sofitel, Fairmont and Raffles has ramped up in India through a combined strategy of “densification” and going “bottom-up” with its brands, top executives say. That means the company has built its footprint here by kicking off entry-level and mid-market brands first that include Novotel and ...