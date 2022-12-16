One day in office, remote work for rest of the week for Meesho employees

Meesho, the SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm, will from June 1 next year, start a model letting employees to attend office for a day and continue working remotely for the rest of the week.

Employees relocating to Bengaluru will get comprehensive financial support, according to the Flexi-Office model. This will cover travel, real estate brokerage, goods transportation, school readmission and sponsored daycare facilities for children younger than six. The company will give relocation leave and other assistance.

“This move is rooted in our culture of proactively soliciting and acting upon employee feedback,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Meesho, in a company blog post.

“Our internal surveys reflect that while a boundary-less set-up has shown advantages like higher productivity, employees almost unanimously agree that we can further enhance team bonding and collaboration (especially for new joiners), quicker brainstorming and speed of execution,” said Singh.

Flexi-Office is a combination of once-a-week in-office presence and largely remote work. It has been crafted to deliver flexibility for employees while helping them bond and collaborate better.

In a recent survey, a majority of the employees expressed the need for more in-person connections for collaboration and bonding.