ONGC Q2 standalone net zooms 565% to Rs 18,348 crore on higher crude prices

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a 565.3 per cent hike in standalone net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2021-22. The public sector undertaking has reported a net profit of Rs 18,348 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 2,758 crore in the comparable period of the previous financial year.
The ONGC Board also approved an interim dividend of 110 per cent or Rs 5.50 on each equity share of Rs 5. "The total payout on this account will be Rs 6,919 crore. The record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for November 23, 2021," the company said.
The higher profit is despite total oil and gas production dipping. ONGC's total crude oil output dipped 3.8 per cent to 5.47 million tonnes while gas production stood 7 per cent lower at 5.467 billion cubic metres.
Standalone gross revenue for the company rose to Rs 24,353 crore in the quarter ending September 2021, up from Rs 16,916 crore in the same months of the financial year 2020-21.
The higher gains are because of improvement in crude oil prices during this period. Realisation from nominated fields stood at $69.36 a barrel, up from $41.38 a barrel in the comparable months.
At the group level, ONGC's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18,749 crore in the period under review, up from Rs 5,675 crore in the comparable months of last year.
Consolidated gross revenue stood at Rs 1,22,029 crore, up from Rs 83,619 crore.
