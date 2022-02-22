Online healthcare firm MediBuddy raises $125 mn in Series C funding

-
ALSO READ
In-app gaming merchandising firm Rucept raises undisclosed seed fund
Leadership coaching company Peakperformer raises $3mn in seed fund
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
B2B company Mintifi raises $40 mn in Series C funding to expand business
Propelld raises $35 mn in Series-B funding led by WestBridge Capital
-
MediBuddy, an online healthcare company, has raised $125 million in funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India, along with participation from existing investors.
MediBuddy, which did not disclose its valuation in the Series C funding, provides 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support and other services.
The company said it has more than 3 crore customers, leveraging its pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals and 3,000 diagnostic centers. It also provides employee health and wellness services to more than 700 corporate customers.
MediBuddy recently got actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador and it’s aiming to scale up operations in towns and cities. "With the latest round of funding, we will capitalise on strengthening our network of healthcare service providers and our team while launching new services on the platform,” said Satish Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer of MediBuddy.
Amit Varma, Managing Partner and co-founder of Quadria Capital, said, "Digital Healthcare is witnessing an unprecedented growth and over the next decade digital infrastructure will revolutionise the way people consume healthcare services.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU