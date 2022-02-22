Online healthcare firm MediBuddy raises $125 mn in Series C funding

MediBuddy, an online company, has raised $125 million in funding from Quadria Capital and Lightrock India, along with participation from existing investors.

MediBuddy, which did not disclose its valuation in the Series C funding, provides 24x7 access to specialist doctors via video, doorstep medicine delivery, at-home lab tests, mental health support and other services.

The company said it has more than 3 crore customers, leveraging its pan-India network of 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals and 3,000 diagnostic centers. It also provides employee health and wellness services to more than 700 corporate customers.

MediBuddy recently got actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador and it’s aiming to scale up operations in towns and cities. "With the latest round of funding, we will capitalise on strengthening our network of service providers and our team while launching new services on the platform,” said Satish Kannan, co-founder and chief executive officer of MediBuddy.

Amit Varma, Managing Partner and co-founder of Quadria Capital, said, "Digital is witnessing an unprecedented growth and over the next decade digital infrastructure will revolutionise the way people consume healthcare services.”