Online retail majors focus on sprawling small retailer base to boost reach

Your kirana shop owner next door is the new retail king. The big e-commerce boys such as Jio Mart and Amazon are wooing him not only to become their partners for last-mile delivery but to also buy and procure more from their wholesale operations or business market place.

They want him to be a partner on their digital e-commerce platforms and also offer credit support. B2B retailers are also getting into the act. Udaan is promising the small retailer delivery of an array of food and non-food products at attractive prices directly from the manufacturers, cutting out the middlemen, at ...