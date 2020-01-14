Only a few proposals get Irdai nod under regulatory sandbox structure

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has approved 33 proposals from various non-life insurance companies under the regulatory sandbox structure. As many as 173 proposals were received by the regulator in one month for which the window for applying was open.

The period of approval for the proposals is from February 1 to July 31, the insurance regulator said. Interestingly, no life insurance company could make it to the approved proposals under the regulatory sandbox structure. Among the proposals approved, the health insurance segment has got 19 ...