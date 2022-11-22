OPPO India partners with Skit.ai to launch AI voicebot for customer support

Voice AI SaaS company Skit.ai has announced its partnership with global smart device brand India to launch a 24x7 AI-powered customer support solution.

With this implementation, Skit.ai claims its Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform (AVIP) will respond to all customer queries after business hours, with instant responses and zero waiting time. With complete end-to-end automation of in-scope calls, the AI-enabled voicebot aims to help resolve most customer queries.

“We operate in a highly dynamic and competitive smartphone market, which demands quick, efficient, and proactive responses to meet our customers’ needs. Our Customer Experience (CX) strategy at India is heavily focused on implementing solutions that allow our customers to navigate their queries easily,” said Saurabh Chaturvedi, head of Customer Service, .

Through this strategic partnership, Chaturvedi says, OPPO aims to multiply its Customer Experience (CX) support with dual benefits - customers receive immediate resolution and 24x7 support.

"At the same time, call containment allows our agents to focus on value-added tasks. We are excited to bring the benefits of this first-of-its-kind digital voice agent to millions of customers in India as we advance the solution further and explore its capabilities,” he added.

Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Skit.ai, said, “We are glad to announce this partnership with OPPO India, as they recognize the potential Voice AI holds to shape the future of Customer Experience (CX) management. Using Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform, OPPO will be able to provide smarter and more efficient customer service to millions of Indian customers.”

Although the voicebot has been launched as a customer support solution currently, its usage will likely be expanded to other use cases in the future. “The system is AI and ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) enabled and has been tested on use cases and will continue to expand as it handles more cases. It can handle various use cases, including inquiries on spare parts, new devices, information about the nearest service centre, and appointment bookings,” Gupta said.

According to the company, the voicebot will solve frequent customer queries, reducing wait time and improving cost efficiency, further allowing customer care representatives to focus on more complex issues.

A critical metric for OPPO India was to increase call containment to 15 per cent, and basis the initial testing, Skit.ai’s Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform outperformed the target. It delivered a call containment rate of 30 per cent, the firm revealed in a statement.

Skit.ai’s AVIP will comprehend more as it expands its AI capabilities by answering more and more customer queries. “We worked closely with the OPPO team to ensure that it fits right into their Customer Service processes and generated the desired outcome,” said Gupta.

The voicebot has been trained to answer questions in English and Hindi for various use cases, including inquiries on spare parts, new devices, information about the nearest service centre, and appointment bookings.

“The voice AI industry is gradually expanding, and it will eventually take over as the primary technology in the Conversational AI industry,” Gupta claimed.

“We are thrilled to have formed an industry-first partnership with OPPO India and look forward to seeing even better results in the future. We see this as a long-term association, and our collective goal is to expand the solutions and capabilities. Because of its embedded AI and ML capabilities, the Voice Agent will gain knowledge, becoming significantly more capable of handling all customer queries, allowing us to expand its functionality and use cases,” he added.