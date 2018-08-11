Oracle accused of defrauding investors, fabricating on cloud sales growth
"The suit has no merit and Oracle will vigorously defend against these claims," says spokeswoman for Oracle
Bloomberg
Last Updated at August 11, 2018 23:05 IST
Oracle
is named in a lawsuit
alleging the company's executives lied to shareholders when they explained why cloud sales were growing.
The investor leading the case, the City of Sunrise Firefighters' Pension Fund, claimed Oracle
engaged in coercion and threats to sell its cloud-computing products, creating an unsustainable model that fell apart, according to the suit filed Friday in San Jose, California.
"The suit has no merit and Oracle
will vigorously defend against these claims," said Deborah Hellinger, a spokeswoman for Oracle.
.
.
First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 23:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU