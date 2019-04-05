Outlook for India-focused agri input firms worsens post monsoon forecast

The outlook for India-focused agri input companies has worsened further post the monsoon predictions this week. Skymet Weather Services, on Wednesday, predicted this year’s monsoon at 93 per cent of long period average (LPA), impacted by a devolving El Nino.

The rainfall, expected to be deficient in June and weak in July, means that the June quarter is likely to weak for agri-input companies. However, a grey area is how the monsoon behaves thereafter. Analysts say, rainfall is expected to pick up during August and September and may compensate for the weakness in June-July, and hence ...