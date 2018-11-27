OYO aims to add more than a million rooms by 2023, overtake Marriott

SoftBank funded start-up OYO, which is the largest Indian hotel brand by number of rooms, aims to add more than a million rooms globally over the next four to five years and emerge as the world’s largest hotel brand by room count. American hospitality major Marriott is currently the world’s largest hotel brand with approximately 1.4 million keys. OYO aspires to overtake Marriott by 2023.

“We aspire to be the world’s largest hotel company built out of Asia with home markets of India and China. Currently, Marriott is the largest and we have a lot of respect for the company. We aspire to be bigger than that. We have already built in the growth rate at which they have been growing in the last couple of years to set our target for 2023,” Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer at told Business Standard in an interaction.

Founded just four and half years ago, OYO has expanded from just twenty rooms and a single hotel brand to 330,000 rooms across more than 12,000 franchised/managed hotels in seven markets including India, China and UK. We are adding over 50,000 new keys per month, said 25-year old Agarwal. “It is a pretty meaningful scale which also puts us in the league of the world’s fastest growing hotel chain,” he added. OYO started as a budget chain but now caters to mid and upper-end travellers through Townhouse and Palette Resorts.





ALSO READ: Oyo to double hotel count in Odisha 2019 end, aims to create 6,000 jobs

Besides India and China, where OYO has the maximum number of rooms, the brand is now present in UK, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal. OYO will enter many more markets in the run up to 2023 though Agarwal is tight-lipped about the next geographies on OYO’s radar. The start-up raised $1 billion in September from investors including SoftBank. The last fundraise valued the company at $5 billion.

The bulk of the spend from the outlay of $1.2 billion (OYO already had $200 million before the last funding happened) will be towards expansion in India and China. OYO has an inventory of about 143,000 rooms in India and over 180,000 in China, where it is already among the top ten brands in room count. OYO will need to raised further funds in near future to step up the expansion rate.

China, which has approximately 35 million unbranded rooms and Agarwal sees a big opportunity to scale up further. India has only 4.3 million unbranded rooms. OYO recently brought on board Aditya Ghosh, former Indigo president, as chief executive officer of India and South Asia. That allows Agarwal to focus on global markets, particularly China.

“We will need a management group that is more than stellar to achieve our plans. We will need competencies that are more than stellar. People who will come and challenge me and OYO to think in a more rounded manner,” said Agarwal referring to Ghosh’s appointment.