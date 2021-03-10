Oyo's Singapore subsidiary secures $200 million term loan from SoftBank

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank pulls out of Latin America partnership with Oyo Hotels, ends JV
Oyo recovering from Covid, has $1 bn to fund operations until IPO: CEO
The/Nudge, State Street launch $750,000 fund for Indian non-profit startups
Indian startups to miss Chinese expertise more than cash: SoftBank exec
Holistic plan needed to spur domestic funding for startups: Nasscom
-
Hospitality major OYO Hotels & Homes' Singaporean subsidiary has received a term loan from SoftBank.
A regulatory filing showed that OYO Hotels (Singapore) Pte Ltd has secured a loan of $200 million from SB Investment Holdings (UK), an affiliate of SoftBank Vision Fund, for enhancing liquidity through the pandemic and strengthening its balance sheet.
The transaction was planned for 2020 and is being consummated now.
OYO has started recording steady signs of recovery across the globe led by its business in India, Europe and Southeast Asia while sustaining its gross margin to 100 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
According to people in the know, a significant part of the funds will be diverted towards technology and data analytics.
Recently, OYO's valuation reclaimed the $9 billion-mark after Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd invested Rs 54 crore or $7.31 million into the company.
OYO Hotels & Homes is present across 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.
--IANS
rrb/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU