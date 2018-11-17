Oyo to double hotel count in Odisha 2019 end, aims to create 6,000 jobs

SoftBank-backed hotel aggregator aims to double its count in Odisha to over 400 from 190 at present, by the end of 2019, adding 4,000 exclusive rooms to its chain.



The company has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-run Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) ahead of the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup in



“This MoU is an extension to Oyo’s commitment to Odisha where it will onboard more hotels and home-stays to accommodate the visitors from around the world during the world cup”, the company said in a statement.

The current chain of hotels includes more than 3,300 franchised and leased rooms in 190 plus Odisha hotels and aims to create 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the next five years in the state.

Currently, Hotels has a strong presence in Odisha, especially in cities, including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Rourkela and Jharsugda.

“Odisha is at the cusp of emerging as the most preferred choice for investors, entrepreneurs and tourists alike. The government has introduced progressive tourism policies and the sector is also among the focus sectors for Odisha and we are glad to contribute to it in the way,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Oyo.

“Since our launch in Odisha in August 2015, we have partnered with small and independent and utilised our deep expertise in standardising amenities and guest experiences to empower them as better hospitality players. In the coming year, we aim at strengthening these partnerships and supporting Odisha’s vision while continuously creating and delivering outstanding opportunities for business growth”, he added.

The is looking at adding new cities such as Sambalpur, Berhampur, Angul, Gopalpur, Satpada to cater to a larger audience coming to Odisha for leisure and business purposes.

Other than Puri that enjoys a strong demand from pilgrims, hubs in like Shaheed Nagar, Railway Station and Patia in are the top-performing locations for Oyo receiving the highest footfall of travellers.