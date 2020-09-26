OYO to triple room count in Himachal Pradesh by 2022: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

-
OYO Hotels and Homes has set a target of tripling its room count in Himachal Pradesh in the next two years, the hospitality chain said on Saturday.
In a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday evening, OYO founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal apprised him how the company has enabled significant economic opportunities in Himachal and remains committed to generating more employment and entrepreneurship through the growing network of its hotels and homes in the state, an OYO spokesperson said here on Saturday.
OYO opened its doors in the state in 2015 and since then it has added over 570 hotels and 7,500 rooms especially in Shimla, Dharamsala, Kasauli and Manali to its chain while generating over 3,000 indirect job opportunities, he added.
It can be estimated that tripling of the room count may lead to providing about more job opportunities by 2022.
Agarwal told Thakur that the state is among the strongest performing markets for OYO and the company is committed to doubling economic opportunities and presence in the state shortly.
OYO is further planning to launch a startup accelerator programme where it will partner to groom budding entrepreneurs from the state in the travel and hospitality business, he added.
