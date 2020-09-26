Reliance Retail receives Rs 7,500 cr from Silver Lake for a 1.75% stake

-
ALSO READ
Silver Lake raises stake in Jio platforms, invests additional Rs 4,546 cr
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
RIL deploys Rs 35,000 crore from Jio stake sales into debt funds
Saudi, US companies also eyeing stakes in Reliance's Jio Platforms
Is India's richest man Mukesh Ambani betting on US-China tech war?
-
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Saturday said it has received Rs 7,500 crore from US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm.
Earlier, on September 9, RIL had announced that Silver Lake would invest Rs 7,500 crore into its arm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).
RRVL has received "the subscription amount of Rs 7,500 crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte Ltd (Silver Lake)", RIL said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
Following the allotment of equity stake, "SLP Rainbow Holdings holds 1.75 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital" of RRVL, it said.
This investment had valued RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.
This is the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the USD 1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.
With more than USD 60 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a focus on the world's great tech and tech-enabled opportunities, Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing.
Its other investments have included Airbnb, Alibaba, Alphabet's Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.
Late last month, Reliance acquired the retail and logistics businesses of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore to boost its retail vertical.
Silver Lake was the first US private equity firm to invest in Jio after tech giant Facebook took a 9.99 per cent stake in the company for Rs 43,573.62 crore. Silver Lake bought 2.08 per cent in Jio in two tranches for a total of Rs 10,202.55 crore.
Rival private equity groups KKR, Vista and General Atlantic followed Silver Lake to take stakes in Jio. Other notable investors included Google and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU