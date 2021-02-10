Page Industries Q3 posts 76.6% increase in net profit to Rs 153.70 cr

-
ALSO READ
Page Industries rallies 7%, hits fresh 52-week high on robust Q3 results
Page Industries' facility recertified as socially compliant by WRAP
Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.4% YoY to Rs 452 cr
Page Industries: Muted earnings visibility, high valuation hurt sentiment
Reliance Industries net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 13,101 crore in Q3
-
Page Industries Ltd (PIL) on Wednesday reported a 76.64 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 153.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 87.01 crore during the October-December period a year ago, PIL said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations rose 16.78 per cent to Rs 927.06 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 793.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
"We are encouraged by the strong demand in all our product categories in all channels. The athleisure and kids categories have particularly shown very promising growth and acceptance.
"We continue to strengthen management with the best talent and invest in digital transformation, technology and innovation in product design and development, marketing and brand building," Page Industries Managing Director Sunder Genomal said.
There is also renewed focus in becoming more efficient and optimal in all aspects of the business, while at the same time taking care to eliminate any wasteful spend or activity, he added.
PIL's total expenses were at Rs 723.94 crore in Q3 FY 2020-21, up 6.39 per cent from Rs 680.41 crore in the year-ago period.
Over the outlook, Genomal said, "Given our strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we continue to remain very confident of our medium to long term prospects."
Bangalore-based Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of American underwear brand Jockey International for manufacture, distribution and marketing in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Qatar.
PIL is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.
Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 31,939.95 on BSE, up 5.29 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU