Panasonic sharpens pitch for Anchor's legacy, modern design capabilities

How do you create brand differentiation in something as everyday as a switch for an appliance? After all, there’s little that meets the eye beyond plastic buttons and panels that stay flush to a wall. Anchor Electricals which started half a century ago, as a home-grown maker of electrical switches is seeking to separate itself from the pack by highlighting its legacy and modern design capabilities.

Legacy is an easy recall for Anchor that has straddled the low-to-mid range of the market and more recently, also the premium end. It accounts for the lion’s share of branded ...