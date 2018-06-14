Patanjali mega food park: Centre gives 15-days more to meet conditions

The Centre has decided to give 15 days more time to Ayurved for meeting conditions like acquisition of land, required for the final nod for setting up of the proposed Rs 60 billion mega in Uttar Pradesh.

The deadline to meet the required conditions will expire on Thursday (15 June). The has requested the to give more time to the leading firm and extend the deadline till 30 June.

"Since the company is already taking action and requested for 15 days extra time to meet the conditions, the ministry will grant the time as requested. There is no issue in that," Food Processing Secretary J P Meena told PTI.

The issue will be placed before the Inter-Ministerial of the ministry, he said.

Meena further said, "Our aim is to make sure the project comes up. We are not looking for reasons to cancel it. We will grant 15 days extra time".

The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs 60 billion to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the through its step-down firm Food and Herbal Park.

The conditions that were to be complied with, include acquisition and transfer of land in the name of Ayurved's subsidiary.

On 6 June, Patanjali had said that its mega would produce goods worth Rs 250 billion annually on full capacity running. It is envisaged to create 10,000 direct jobs.

Patanjali is presently investing in mega projects, including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam).