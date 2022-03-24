Reliance Industries, ACRE bid for Sintex filed before NCLT for approval

-
ALSO READ
Sintex lenders to seek extra time from NCLT to complete resolution process
Sintex Industries insolvency in final stages, company receives revised bids
Reliance-ACRE combine wins race for ailing textile firm Sintex Industries
RBI initiates insolvency proceedings against Reliance Cap at NCLT, Mumbai
NCLT order on initiating insolvency proceedings against RCap this evening
-
The joint bid of Reliance Industries and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) for debt-ridden Sintex Industries has been moved before the NCLT for its approval after getting unanimously selected by the lenders of the textiles maker.
The resolution professional of Sintex Industries has filed the resolution plan by RIL and ACRE, as approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) before the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), said a regulatory filing.
"... we would like to inform that the Interim Resolution Professional of the Company has duly filed the resolution plan as approved by the CoC with the NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench on 23rd March, 2022, in accordance with Section 30(6) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," it said.
As per the IBC procedures, RP has to submit the resolution plan as approved by the CoC to NCLT under Section 30(6) of IBC, which gives its final approval.
Earlier this week, Sintex Industries, which is going through the insolvency resolution process, had informed CoC has unanimously voted in favour of the resolution plan by Reliance Industries and ACRE.
"The e-voting on approval of Resolution Plan was concluded on March 19, 2022 at 10.00 p.m. and the resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd jointly with ACRE has been duly approved by the 100 per cent CoC members," it had said.
Sintex Industries had also received bids from Welspun Group firm Easygo Textiles, GHCL and Himatsingka Ventures along with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka and were placed before CoC for consideration during the voting process.
Though Sintex Industries had not shared the value of joint bid by RIL & ACRE in the regulatory filing, some media reports claimed the amount to be around Rs 3,000 crore and lenders have taken a haircut of more than 50 per cent.
Insolvency proceedings against Sintex Industries were initiated in April last year. Claims of around Rs 7,500 crore have been admitted against the company.
Sintex Industries' revenue was at Rs 1,689.15 crore in FY 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU