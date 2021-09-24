Paytm founder could see his stake go up by 2-4% in parent firm ahead of IPO

-
ALSO READ
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Sebi examines Ant Group and Alibaba holdings in IPO-bound Paytm
Paytm seeks shareholders' nod to create firm for payments business
Paytm shareholders approve Rs 12,000 cr primary fundraise at company EGM
Paytm set to break into top 10 most-valued financial stocks in India
-
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder Paytm, could well see his stake go up in parent company One97 Communications. Sharma who holds around 14.6 per cent in the parent company could see his stake increase by another 2 to 4 per cent, said sources in the know.
“Vijay had in the past given 4 per cent of his equity before forming Paytm’ ESOP pool was created. So technically, till sometime back, people got his shares as their ESOPs,” said a source aware of the details on condition of anonymity.
In August this year, the company had doubled its ESOPs pool from 24,094,280 to 61,094,280, this was approved by shareholders earlier this month. “Vijay has never taken any ESOPs in the past. The existing shareholders see this as a reward for the incredible work he has done in creating a payments and financial services leader in Paytm,” said another source close to the development.
These changes come as the company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO that intends to raise over $2 billion.
Sharma is understood to be offloading some of his stake in the company through offer for share (OFS). With this, however, he will manage to hold a substantial stake in the company.Some of the other investors like Alibaba Group, Ant Group, Softbank and other are also offloading some part of their holdings in the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU