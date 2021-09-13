Paytm launches India's first FASTag-based facility at Delhi Metro parking

-
ALSO READ
What happens when an entrepreneur sets his mind on solving parking woes?
Lessons from the Delhi Metro
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Paytm seeks shareholders' nod to create firm for payments business
Daily toll collection via FASTag reaches level recorded before second wave
-
Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it has launched the country’s first FASTag-based Metro parking facility, in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
“As an acquiring bank for the parking facility at the Kashmere Gate station, Paytm Payments Bank will facilitate the processing of all FASTag-based transactions for cars having a valid FASTag sticker, thus eliminating the hassle of stopping and paying cash at the counter,” an official statement said.
It has enabled a UPI-based payment for two-wheelers entering the parking site, thereby digitising the entire parking payments.
Once the FASTag system is in place, car owners will no longer be required to tender cash, and the parking fee will be deducted directly from the wallet or account linked with the FASTag of the vehicles.
Two-wheeler owners can also pay their parking fees digitally at the Metro station via a simple UPI payment.
“This is another step towards digitalization in the DMRC’s endeavour to provide solutions to our customers, especially in these times when contactless transactional methods are the need of the hour,” Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, said.
Paytm Payments Bank is working with various municipal corporations across several states to initiate FASTag-based parking facilities both at organized and unorganized sites.
The bank is also in discussion with various stakeholders to implement digital payment solutions for parking areas at shopping malls, hospitals, and airports.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU