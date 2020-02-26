PE firm Warburg Pincus planning to invest $150 mn in Apollo Tyres

firm is planning to invest around $150 million in The investment represents a primary capital infusion into the company and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals

The Board of Directors of Ltd on Wednesday approved an issuance of compulsorily convertible preference shares in the company worth approximately $150 million to an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global firm focused on growth investing.

Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Ltd said, that Warburg Pincus’ investment in Apollo Tyres is a strong vote of confidence in our business, management team and growth prospects.

"I believe the company will benefit from the backing of a large financial investor of their pedigree and our partnership will further strengthen Apollo Tyres’ board and governance,” he said.

Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and Head, India, said, “We see a compelling growth story in Apollo Tyres and believe the company is well-positioned to build upon the strong leadership position it has carved out within the industry. is excited to partner with the management team of Apollo Tyres in this journey and looks forward to supporting them during the next phase of the company’s growth.”