Pennar Industries' PAT up by 97.2% at Rs 21 crores in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
14 of 25 HCs registered a decline in pending PILs in 2021, shows data
Voting rights for NRIs: SC seeks response from Centre, EC on PIL
SC dismisses PIL seeking info on India-China clashes of 2020 at Galwan
Delhi HC to hear PIL against political persons holding govt posts on Friday
Delhi HC sends notice to LG on Delhi school Tribunal head appointment PIL
-
Pennar Industries Ltd (PIL), on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 was up by 97.2 per cent at Rs 21.12 crore compared to Rs 10.71 crore in Q3 FY22.
The city-based value-added engineering products and solutions company said net revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 692.22 crore up 29.9 per cent compared to Rs 532.97 crore in Q3 FY22.
For the first nine months period in the current fiscal, the company booked Rs 51.6 crore PAT on Rs 2,226.2 crore net revenue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 23:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU