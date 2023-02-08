JUST IN
AEL adds another 20%, 7 Adani stocks up as group boosts investor confidence
Aditya Birla Group announces entry into premium casual dining space
Sebi allows 39 entities to use e-KYC Aadhaar authentication services in mkt
As volume challenges persist, Hero MotoCorp eyes recovery across segments
Sebi amends rules governing mode of payment by market intermediaries
Domestic shareholding NSE-listed firms hit fresh record high of 24.44%
Sebi considering easing of RPT norms for high-value debt listed entities
New-age stocks in focus; Paytm, Policybazaar, Zomato, Nykaa gain up to 10%
Macquarie double upgrades Paytm to 'outperform', ups target price by 80%
One client will not affect Indian banking system: RBI Guv on Adani row
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Aditya Birla Group announces entry into premium casual dining space
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AEL adds another 20%, 7 Adani stocks up as group boosts investor confidence

M-cap back above Rs 10-trillion mark; Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, Adani Power and NDTV hit upper limit of 5%

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd | Debt

Sundar Sethuraman & Bloomberg  |  Mumbai 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group stocks gained for a second day on Wednesday after the company took a host of measures to restore investor confidence and ease concerns around its leverage.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 22:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.