Pfizer India Q1 profit falls 83% to Rs 33 crore, revenue down 21%

The drug firm said exceptional items for June quarter comprised Rs 130 crore on account of a voluntary retirement scheme and Rs 6 crore for restructuring to drive business transformation.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pfizer
A person walks past a Pfizer logo amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City (Photo: Reuters)

Drug firm Pfizer on Friday reported 83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 33 crore for June quarter 2022-23.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200 crore in April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 593 crore in the quarter from Rs 749 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 4,230 apiece, down 0.72 per cent, on the BSE.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 17:25 IST

